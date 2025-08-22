President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the appointment of Director-General and other members of the Management Team for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA)....

The details of the new appointees are as follows:

• Director-General: Rotimi Pedro (South-West)

• Executive Director, Marketing: Karimah Bello (North-West)

• Executive Director, News: Stella Din Jacob (North-Central)

• Managing Director, NTA Enterprises Limited: Sophia Essahmed (North-East)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu tasks the new appointees to work as a team in repositioning and revitalizing the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) by infusing new innovations into the Agency for effective service delivery.