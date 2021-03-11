President Muhammadu Buhari is attending virtually the commissioning of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) complex in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Other stakeholders including the Interim Administrator of NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio are at the commissioning of the N16 billion new complex.

According to Akpabio, the completion of the 13-floor building shows the focus and determination of the commission.

Mr. Akpabio said that the building which started in 1996 witnessed a slow pace of work until 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari committed to its completion.