Pope Francis has appeared at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square to wish “Happy Easter” to thousands of worshippers.

The Pope, 88, came out in a wheelchair and waved from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to cheering crowds below, saying: “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter.”

His traditional Easter address was delivered by a clergy member.

After the blessing, the Pope was driven around the square. As he passed through the crowds, his procession paused a number of times as babies were brought over for him to bless.

His appearance on Easter Sunday had been highly anticipated. Last month, he was discharged from hospital after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

The Pope’s Easter blessing, delivered by a clergy member as the pontiff sat looking frail beside him, said: “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others.”

The Pope remembered the people of Gaza, in particular its Christian population, as the conflict “causes death and destruction” and creates a “deplorable humanitarian situation”.

Pope appears on Easter Sunday after serious illness

In pictures: Easter celebrated around the world from Greece to Iraq

He also called growing global antisemitism “worrisome”.

The Pope also encouraged all parties involved in the Ukraine war to “pursue efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.”