The funeral mass for Pope Francis is underway at the St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

Mass began with the entrance antiphon, a selection of psalm verses or scripture passages that are traditionally sung or recited.

This is followed by the liturgy of the word, asking the faithful to listen and reflect on readings from the Bible.

The mass includes a reading from the Acts of the Apostles, read in English followed by a second reading from the Letter of Saint Paul to the Philippians, in Spanish.

The first appearance of the pontiff’s coffin was met with a poignant hush on the sprawling square, where tens of thousands have gathered for the funeral.

Applause then rang out as the wooden coffin, inlaid with a large cross, was brought into the square by white-gloved, black-suited pallbearers.

Pope Francis will be laid to rest in a simple wooden casket and instead of being buried in the traditional three coffins, he asked to only be entombed in one.