The Body of Pope Francis has now been transported from St Peter’s to the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome for burial.

The popemobile carrying the pontiff’s coffin began its journey through central Rome, heading for his final resting place at the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

The route crosses the river Tiber and passes the Colosseum.

Francis will become the first Pope since Leo XIII, who died in 1903, to be buried outside the Vatican.

A litany of saints was sung out towards the end of the funeral mass for Pope Francis, a meditative chant that is part of the traditional rites.

It was followed by a blessing from Eastern rite Catholic churches chanted in Greek by patriarchs and priests.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re blessed the coffin with incense and holy water.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, will commend the Pope’s soul to God and ask for consolation for the Roman Catholic Church.

Prince William is attending the funeral of Pope Francis on behalf of his father, King Charles III, in his most significant duty so far as heir to the throne.