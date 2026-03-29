Pope Leo XIV has called for a total rejection of war and violence, urging the faithful to embrace peace as he reflected on the Passion of Christ during his Palm Sunday homily. In the message shared on the website of the Holy See on Sunday, the Pope focused on the image…...

Pope Leo XIV has called for a total rejection of war and violence, urging the faithful to embrace peace as he reflected on the Passion of Christ during his Palm Sunday homily.

In the message shared on the website of the Holy See on Sunday, the Pope focused on the image of Jesus as the ‘King of Peace’ and the Pope invited Christians to follow Christ along the Way of the Cross, contemplating his suffering, love, and sacrifice for humanity. ‘

He emphasised that even in the face of betrayal, violence, and impending death, Jesus remained steadfast in meekness and refused to respond with force.

The world is marking this year’s Palm Sunday in the midst of conflict in the Middle East, which has resulted in an energy crisis impacting the rest of the world.

He said, “We turn our gaze to Jesus, who reveals himself as King of Peace, even as war looms abounds (sic) him. He remains steadfast in meekness, while others are stirring up violence. He offers himself to embrace humanity, even as others raise swords and clubs. He is the light of the world, though darkness is about to engulf the earth. He came to bring life, even as plans unfold to condemn him to death.

“King of Peace. Jesus’ desire is to bring the world into the Father’s arms, tearing down every barrier that separates us from God and from our neighbour, for “He is our peace” (Eph 2:14). King of Peace. Jesus enters into Jerusalem not upon a horse, but upon a donkey, fulfilling the ancient prophecy that calls for rejoicing at the arrival of the Messiah: “Lo, your king comes to you; triumphant and victorious is he, humble and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey. He will cut off the chariot from Ephraim and the war-horse from Jerusalem; and the battle bow shall be cut off, and he shall command peace to the nations” (Zech 9:9–10).

“King of Peace. When one of his disciples drew his sword to defend him and struck the high priest’s servant, Jesus immediately stopped him, saying: “Put your sword back into its place, for all who take the sword will perish by the sword” (Mt 26:52). King of Peace. While he was burdened with our sufferings and pierced for our sins, Jesus “did not open his mouth, like a lamb that is led to the slaughter, and like a sheep that before its shearers is silent” (Is 53:7). He did not arm himself, or defend himself, or fight any war. He revealed the gentle face of God, who always rejects violence. Rather than saving himself, he allowed himself to be nailed to the cross, embracing every cross borne in every time and place throughout human history.”

The Pope went on to state that no one can use the name of Jesus as an excuse for war, saying, “Brothers and sisters, this is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying: “Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood” (Is 1:15).

“As we set our gaze upon him who was crucified for us, we can see a crucified humanity. In his wounds, we see the hurts of so many women and men today. In his last cry to the Father, we hear the weeping of those who are crushed, who have no hope, who are sick and who are alone. Above all, we hear the painful groans of all those who are oppressed by violence and are victims of war.

“Christ, King of Peace, cries out again from his cross: God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!”