Pursuant to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of retired Inspector-General of Police, Barrister Suleiman Abba, CFR, Mni, as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

The President also approved the appointments of the following as Executive Secretary and members of the Board respectively:

1. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto – Executive Secretary

2. Mr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri – Representing Ministry of Police Affairs

3. Inspector-General of Police – Representing Nigeria Police Force

4. Usman Bilkisu – Representing Ministry of Justice

5. Mr Ben Akabueze (DG, Budget and National Planning) – Representing Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning

6. Engr. Mansur Ahmed – Representing Organised Labour

7. Dr. Michael Bamidele Adebiyi – Representing Civil Society Group.

The above appointments are in furtherance of the Buhari administration’s commitment and drive to retooling Policing Architecture in the country by emplacing the Police Trust Fund to meet the aspiration of a well-funded, equipped and highly professional Nigeria Police Force in line with international best practices. This objective informed President Buhari’s re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs on August 20, 2019.

The President also commended state governors, members of the National Assembly and Nigerians for their patriotic and spirited efforts at reforming Policing Architecture to deepen the country’s internal security.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi will announce the inauguration date of the Board of Trustees of the Police Trust Fund.