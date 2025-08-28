Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested five suspected members of an armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate, including a confessed deserter of the Nigerian Army....

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested five suspected members of an armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate, including a confessed deserter of the Nigerian Army.

The suspects — identified as Michael Nwobodo (30), Eze Friday (29), Uche Okolo (23), Chinedu Gilbert (29), and Dominic Oraz (38) — were apprehended on 27 August by the Rapid Response Squad in Awkuzu. Police said the arrests followed credible intelligence which led operatives to the gang’s hideout in Notoko, Awka.

The breakthrough came in connection with the kidnap of a farmer in Isiagu, Awka, who was later released after a ransom was paid.

Among items recovered were six pump-action guns, 63 rounds of live cartridges, five machetes, a military cap, police teargas canisters, handcuffs, a rocket launcher, criminal charms, three Motorola walkie-talkies, a jack knife, a power bank, a microscope, and N26,000 cash.

One of the suspects, Dominic Oraz, confessed to deserting the Nigerian Army in November 2024.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, praised the operatives for their swift action and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to rid the state of violent crime. He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the authorities.