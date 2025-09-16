Zamfara State Police Command has intercepted a major arms haul, recovering four AK-47 rifles, 228 rounds of live ammunition and four magazines hidden in a bag of oranges during a routine patrol....

Zamfara State Police Command has intercepted a major arms haul, recovering four AK-47 rifles, 228 rounds of live ammunition and four magazines hidden in a bag of oranges during a routine patrol.

According to a statement by the Command, operatives of its Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by ASP Bilyamin Koko, stopped a Toyota Corolla vehicle travelling from Sokoto to Gummi on 15 September at about 12:30 p.m. on the Gummi–Sokoto Road.

A thorough search at Gambanda Godabe village, Gummi Local Government Area, uncovered the weapons belonging to one Nasuru Dawan Jiya.

The police listed the recovered items as four AK-47 rifles, 200 rounds of live PKT ammunition, 28 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and four empty AK-47 magazines.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect reportedly confessed to transporting the arms and ammunition to bandits operating in Gurusu village.

The Zamfara Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim B. Maikaba, said efforts were ongoing to arrest other accomplices and dismantle the criminal network. He assured residents of the Command’s “unwavering commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements.”