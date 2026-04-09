The Delta State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped victims following a gun battle at the kidnappers’ hideout along the Obulu-Uku Power Line area of the state. In a statement issued on Thursday, which was signed by SP Bright Edafe, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the operation followed a reported…...

The Delta State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped victims following a gun battle at the kidnappers’ hideout along the Obulu-Uku Power Line area of the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, which was signed by SP Bright Edafe, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the operation followed a reported kidnapping incident in Ibusa and Enu-Ani Mega City, Ogwashi-Uku.

The statement reads, “In a coordinated intelligence-led operation, operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and cyber-crime squad, in a combined effort with the military, on 9 April 2026 at about 0040hrs, trailed suspected kidnappers to their hideout along Obulu-Uku Power Line, following a reported kidnapping incident in Ibusa and Enu-Ani Mega City, Ogwashi-Uku.

“On sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire, leading to a gun duel. The operatives responded professionally, resulting in the rescue of two female victims, while two members of the kidnapping syndicate were fatally wounded.”

According to the statement, the exhibits recovered include one AK-47 rifle, 19 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, and N4.2 million cash, suspected to be part of the ransom collected from victims.

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The statement added, “A combing operation of the surrounding bushes is ongoing with a view to recovering additional arms and apprehending fleeing members of the gang. The injured suspects were taken to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

The Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives and the support of the military, noting that such inter-agency collaboration remains critical in tackling violent crimes.

Oyeniyi reassures residents of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and urges members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to the Police.