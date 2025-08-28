Operatives of Special Squad I of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested one Chigozie Michael Clement, for the kidnapping of a 7-year-old child in Lagos....

The 32 year old suspect was said to be a painter known by the family.

A statement by the commands PPRO CSP Benjamin Hundeyin states that

on 25 August 2025, the victim’s father reported at Alapere Police Division that his son had been taken away from his house without his consent by his painter.

Having taken the child, the suspect reached out to the victim’s mother via a telephone call demanding the sum of Seven Million Naira as ransom for the child’s release.

Subsequently the case was transferred to Special Squad I unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

Two days after the suspect was traced to Ijegun area of Lagos where he was arrested, and the 7-year-old victim rescued unhurt from a locked room.

The victim has since been reunited with his family.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh while reassuring residents of their safety at the end of Investigations the case will be charged.