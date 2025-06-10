Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have rescued and arrested a suspected armed robber from an irate mob, recovering a locally made Beretta pistol during the operation.

The arrest, made on 8 June 2025 at about 8:00 p.m., followed credible intelligence and was carried out by a joint team from the Independence Layout Police Division and the Anti-Cultism Squad, working in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Watch.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Anyanwu Izuchukwu Gabriel, was reportedly attacked and injured by the mob before police officers intervened.

He is currently receiving medical treatment.

According to a statement from the Command, Gabriel has confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Confraternity. Police have launched a manhunt for his fleeing accomplices.

Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commended the swift response of the operatives and community members that led to the arrest.

However, he issued a strong warning against mob actions and jungle justice, noting that such behaviour obstructs lawful investigations and hampers the fair administration of justice.