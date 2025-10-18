Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have recovered a large cache of suspected stolen electronic gadgets during a routine patrol in the Ikeja area. The recovery occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 5, near the Allen Roundabout in Ikeja. According to ...

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have recovered a large cache of suspected stolen electronic gadgets during a routine patrol in the Ikeja area.

The recovery occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 5, near the Allen Roundabout in Ikeja. According to police reports, two unidentified suspects fled upon sighting the RRS operatives and abandoned two large “Ghana Must Go” bags in the process.

Upon inspection, officers discovered 32 iPhones of various models, 38 other smartphones—including brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Tecno, and Honor—as well as five laptops, multiple smartwatches, AirPods, a Samsung Tab, a Sorapad, and several damaged phones.

The items are suspected to have been stolen from different parts of Ikeja and its environs.

Commander of the RRS, CSP Shola Jejeloye, confirmed that preliminary investigations suggest the suspects were fleeing with stolen property before abandoning them. He encouraged members of the public who may have lost similar devices to visit the RRS Headquarters in Alausa with verifiable proof of ownership for proper identification and possible recovery.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, on Saturday, October 18.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, commended the RRS operatives for their vigilance and professionalism.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-driven policing and proactive crime prevention efforts aimed at ensuring public safety across the state.