The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the death of three children discovered in father’s car. The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, has directed police operatives to investigate the deaths of three children to unravel circumstances that led to the death. This was di...

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the death of three children discovered in father’s car.

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, has directed police operatives to investigate the deaths of three children to unravel circumstances that led to the death.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the command’s official X handle on Friday.

The Command explained that a complaint of missing children was earlier filed by the victims’ father and his neighbor at Kaleri Police Outpost on 23rd of September.

The statement reads, “The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a tragic incident involving the sudden and unnatural death of three children in Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

“On 23rd September, 2025, at about 1400hrs, one Baba Zannah Jaridama ‘m’ of Zannari Ali Ngoshe Area, Mafa LGA, and his neighbour Muhammad Bukar ‘m’ of the same address, reported at Kaleri Police Outpost of missing children.

“1. Anwar Baba Zannah ‘m’, 3 years old 2. Mama Baba Zannah ‘f’, 1 year 5 months old 3. Ahmed Muhammad ‘m’, 5 years old Following initial investigations and circulation of information to all police formations, the whereabouts of the children remained unknown.”

However, on 24th September, 2025, the complainant, Baba Zannah Jaridama, returned to Kaleri Outpost and reported that the corpses of the missing children were discovered inside his Honda Civic car where it was parked.

“Police operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene and evacuated the victims to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), where a medical doctor confirmed them dead. The corpses have since been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy,” the statement added.

The command’s commissioner upon receiving the report ordered a discreet and comprehensive probe into the incident.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims, urging members of the public to remain patient, vigilante and cooperation with authorities by providing valuable information.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, psc, has ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

“He extends the Command’s deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public that the outcome of the investigation will be communicated in due course.