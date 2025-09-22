The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber, Adewale Mathew, linked to the attack on afrobeats sensation, Keshinro Ololade Sodiq, popularly known as Lil Kesh, at the Chevron-Lekki area of the state. The suspect, Matthew, who had been on the run since the July 19 incident, wa...

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber, Adewale Mathew, linked to the attack on afrobeats sensation, Keshinro Ololade Sodiq, popularly known as Lil Kesh, at the Chevron-Lekki area of the state.

The suspect, Matthew, who had been on the run since the July 19 incident, was tracked and arrested in Kano State by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, following credible intelligence.

Investigations revealed that the suspect gained entry into the apartment of Lil Kesh’s female acquaintance through a rear window, armed with two sharp kitchen knives.

He reportedly attacked the artiste with deadly precision, slashing his throat and stomach, before carting away valuables, including a gold necklace, diamond ring, and bracelets worth millions of naira.

Police sources disclosed that evidence also links the victim’s female companion to the crime, raising suspicions of her complicity.

CP Moshood commended his officers for their swift action and reassured Lagos residents of the Command’s determination to curb violent crimes.

