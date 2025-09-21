Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robbery kingpin and hired assassin behind the Allen Avenue gold jewellery robbery attack, John Samuel, in his hideout at Epe area of the state. A statement signed by the command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Office...

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robbery kingpin and hired assassin behind the Allen Avenue gold jewellery robbery attack, John Samuel, in his hideout at Epe area of the state.

A statement signed by the command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi Oluseyi shared on the official X account of the command disclosed that the suspect, a native of Akwa-Ibom who was recently released from prison after serving a six year term, on 18/08/2025 fired and wounded a businessman Gbenga Obama and robbed him of an expensive gold necklace and other valuables in broad daylight at Gbajobi Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

The statement reads, “John Samuel ‘m, 28 years old, from Akwa Ibom State, in his hideout at Epe. The suspect, who was recently released from Prison on 18/08/2025, fired and wounded a businessman, Gbenga Obama and robbed him of an expensive gold necklace and other valuables in broad daylight at Gbajobi Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

“John Samuel, an ex-convict, is vicious and notorious for armed robbery, assassination, and murder of some of his victims. He was released recently after serving a six-year jail term for the capital offence of armed robbery. After his release from prison, he returned to crime and criminality with even more viciousness. He is notorious for shooting at victims before dispossessing them of their valuables.”

According to the statement, the incident captured in CCTV footage revealed how the suspect fired the victim with an English pistol, disarmed the victim of his gold necklace and took off with his accomplice, who was waiting nearby with a motorcycle.

The statement continues, “CCTV footage of the 18/08/2025 incident obtained, clearly captured the suspect when he fired at the victim with an English pistol, before dispossessing him of his gold necklace jewellery while his accomplice waited on a motorcycle for their escape. The victim, who sustained serious gunshot wounds during the attack, has since been treated and discharged.

“The suspect, Samuel John, confessed to selling the stolen jewellery for ₦4 million, far below its actual value. The Lagos State Police Command is currently intensifying efforts to arrest other members of his gang and bring them to justice. They will all be prosecuted on completion of the investigation.”

In conclusion, the statement stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohudare Jimoh, praised the gallantry and commitment of the operatives that led to the successful arrest of this vicious and notorious suspect, assuring Lagos residents that a discreet investigation is ongoing into the case.

The command further reiterates its commitment to safety and protection of all residents, and hereby assures them to go about their lawful activities in peace without fear or apprehension.

The Command warns all criminally minded persons and those who would be criminals that Lagos has no hiding place for them.

TVC previously reported that the operatives of the Lagos State police command have arrested several suspects linked to the disruption in Tejuosho Market in the Surulere area of the state during a purported violent attack on civilians disguised as a protest over a power outage.