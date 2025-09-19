The operatives of the Lagos State police command have arrested several suspects linked to the disruption in Tejuosho Market in the Surulere area of the state during a purported violent attack on civilians disguised as a protest over a power outage. A statement signed by the command’s Deputy Po...

The operatives of the Lagos State police command have arrested several suspects linked to the disruption in Tejuosho Market in the Surulere area of the state during a purported violent attack on civilians disguised as a protest over a power outage.

A statement signed by the command’s Deputy Police Public Relations officer, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, stated that the hoodlums and miscreants damaged some sections of the bank premises and attacked police personnel on guard duty at the bank within the market.

The statement revealed that the PMF personnel at the bank repelled the attacks and firmly protected the bank from invasion by the hoodlums and miscreants, and exercised a high level of restraint in their actions.

The statement further revealed that the hoodlums also attacked a police post within the market, causing mayhem. Police, upon receiving a distress call on the incident, immediately dispatched operatives to the scene on the order of the command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command has restored peace and normalcy to Tejuosho Market Phase II, Surulere, following a violent disturbance by hoodlums and miscreants who mobilised under the guise of protesting a power outage.

The statement continues, “The details of the incident are that on 18th September 2025, at about 2:30 pm, the Lagos Command received a distress call that hoodlums and miscreants had started attacking people, damaging goods and properties in Tejuosho Market.

“Further information revealed that the hoodlums attacked Mobile Policemen guarding a commercial bank within the market, who firmly repelled them and prevented them from invading the bank.

“The hoodlums and miscreants were also prevented from invading the Market Police Post. On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, promptly deployed additional police personnel, conventional policemen, and tactical squads to the scene.”

During the operation, the operatives successfully dispersed the hoodlums and miscreants and arrested 18 of the suspects in the act of the violence and mayhem they caused in Tejuosho Market.

The police joint team promptly restored law and order in the market, and all the marketers and customers continued their trading and other means of livelihood peacefully.

The statement disclosed that the suspects are currently in police custody under investigation, and more efforts are being made to arrest all other suspects who participated in the disturbance of the peace of the market and environs.

The command pledged to charge all suspects to court, urging members of the public and traders in Tejuosho Market and other markets in Lagos State to stay calm, stating that normalcy has been fully restored and the situation is under control.

The Command assures residents, business operators, and stakeholders that the situation remains under control.

CP Olohundare Jimoh reiterates that violent attacks on police personnel and destruction of property will not be tolerated.

He advises Lagos citizens to show utmost respect to the police personnel in the discharge of their responsibility of protecting lives and property. While urging all residents to report complaints to the nearest police station and our emergency