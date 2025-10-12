The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, is set to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 2025 World Bank and International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington, DC, starting Monday. According to a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President, Car...

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, is set to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 2025 World Bank and International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington, DC, starting Monday.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President, Cardoso is attending to replace the indisposed Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

The statement reads, “Mr Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, which opens on Monday, October 13.

“Cardoso, as the alternate Governor, replaces the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, who is indisposed.

“The Nigerian team will also comprise the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anete.”

According to the World Bank, key elements of the Annual Meetings include the Development Committee Plenary session on October 16 and the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings on October 17.

Other featured events include regional briefings, press conferences, and fora focused on international development, the global economy, and financial markets.