The Oyo State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a woman, Adetutu Aderibigbe, in Oyo State. According to the Command, the incident occurred on April 8, 2026, at about 6:00 p.m. in the Bolumole area, Ring Road, in Ibadan, the state capital. In a statement…...

The Oyo State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a woman, Adetutu Aderibigbe, in Oyo State.

According to the Command, the incident occurred on April 8, 2026, at about 6:00 p.m. in the Bolumole area, Ring Road, in Ibadan, the state capital.

In a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade clarified that contrary to initial reports circulating in the media, the victim was not abducted on the road, nor was her vehicle attacked.

Rather, preliminary findings indicate that the assailants trailed her to her residence.

The Command disclosed that Mrs Aderibigbe was accosted at her gate by four masked armed men while attempting to enter her premises.

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The statement revealed that the victim was forcefully taken away in an unregistered black Lexus vehicle, and a family member present at the scene was left unharmed.

Following a distress report made shortly after the incident, the Police said it immediately activated its response mechanism.

The case was escalated through the Control Room to relevant tactical units, while detectives were deployed to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

The Police further revealed that the scene has been forensically examined, with critical evidence recovered to aid ongoing investigations.

Surveillance and intelligence operations have also been intensified to track down the perpetrators and secure the victim’s safe release.

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The Command reassured residents that all necessary resources have been mobilised to ensure justice is served, while urging members of the public to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist in the investigation.