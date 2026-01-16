Police in Adamawa State, north-eastern Nigeria, have launched an investigation into an alleged acid attack on a 17-year-old boy in Yola....

Police in Adamawa State, north-eastern Nigeria, have launched an investigation into an alleged acid attack on a 17-year-old boy in Yola.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Adamawa State Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje.

According to the statement, the teenager, identified as Walid Kassim Mohammed, reported to the Shagari Police Division on Tuesday, 14 January, in a distressed condition.

He alleged that he was sprayed with a corrosive substance while on his way to a mosque.

The victim accused one Idris Hamza, a resident of the Shagari area in Yola South Local Government Area, of carrying out the attack.

Police said the substance used is suspected to be acidic.

Officers confirmed that the teenager was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The alleged suspect has been taken into protective custody.

The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case to ensure a thorough investigation.

Police said further details would be made public as investigations continue.