Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Border Patrol Unit have intercepted more than 100 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, during separate operations aimed at curbing fuel smuggling across Nigeria’s borders.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday, October 4, the first interception occurred along the Illela–Sokoto Highway, where officers on stop-and-search duty discovered 80 jerrycans of PMS concealed in a vehicle.

The driver, identified as Yasir Adamu, was arrested at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fuel was being illegally transported across the border into the Niger Republic.

In a related development, operatives stationed in Katsina State recovered 35 jerrycans—each containing 25 litres of PMS—abandoned by suspects who fled on sighting the police patrol team.

The fuel was similarly intended for smuggling into Niger Republic.

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the Border Patrol Unit for their vigilance and professionalism. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to intensify efforts against economic sabotage, particularly smuggling of critical commodities like fuel.

The IGP further emphasised the importance of cross-border security operations in safeguarding national economic interests.