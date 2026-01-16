The Kano State Police Command has uncovered a cache of explosive materials and illicit drugs in two separate intelligence-led operations....

The Kano State Police Command has uncovered a cache of explosive materials and illicit drugs in two separate intelligence-led operations.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna, who said the first operation followed a raid by officers of the Rijiyar Lemo Police Division at a residence in Tudun Bojuwa Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area.

Items recovered include six rolls of detonating cords, 20 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, and 220 sachets of suspected Exol tablets. Investigations are ongoing.

In a related operation, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Daba Unit intercepted a tricycle rider at Sani Mainagge Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area. Further checks uncovered 3,700 electric detonators concealed in three bags, leading to the arrest of a suspect, Ibrahim Garba, also known as “Manyan Baki,” from Zamfara State.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended the officers and urged members of the public to remain vigilant, avoid touching suspicious items, and promptly report them to the police.