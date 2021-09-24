Police Discover Illegal Installation Of Cyber Network In Zamfara

The Police in Zamfara State say they have discovered an illegal installation of cyber network in the state

The police say the network is used for commercial purposes and also used by bandit collaborators to communicate with their partners in crime to perpetrate evil.

The state commissioner of police Ayuba Elkanah warns those involved in the practice to desist from the illegal act as the command will not hesitate to deal with anyone found guilty.

The trend of illegal installation cyber network emanated from the suspension of communication services in Zamfara to allow security operatives carryout operation against bandits and their collaborators

Telecommunication Services in Zamfara has been suspended since third September this year