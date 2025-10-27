Following a viral report of a planned protest by residents of Oworonshoki, the Lagos State Police Command has deployed operatives to strategic spots on the 3rd Mainland Bridge to prevent possible violence and disruption of traffic. According to a Monday statement signed by the Command’s Public Rel...

Following a viral report of a planned protest by residents of Oworonshoki, the Lagos State Police Command has deployed operatives to strategic spots on the 3rd Mainland Bridge to prevent possible violence and disruption of traffic.

According to a Monday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command seeks to ensure the safety of all road users and to prevent all forms of obstruction or breach of the peace.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command is aware of information circulating regarding a planned disruption on the Third Mainland Bridge by some youths in the Oworonshoki area.

“The Command wishes to assure the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order across the state.”

It added, “Our officers are fully deployed to ensure the safety of all road users and to prevent any form of obstruction or breach of the peace. Members of the public are therefore advised to go about their lawful activities without fear and to cooperate with security personnel carrying out their duties.

“The Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property, and to ensuring the free flow of traffic across Lagos State,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that following the viral report suggesting that operatives of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force attacked residents during a demolition exercise carried out by the Lagos State Task Force, the command described the report as “entirely false, mischievously published to misrepresent the facts and mislead the general public“.

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Abimbola.