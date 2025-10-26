The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to clarify and set the record straight on the misleading reports circulating on social media alleging that armed policemen attacked residents during an ongoing demolition exercise carried out by the Lagos State Government in conjunction with its Lagos State Task Force, in the Oworonshoki area.

“The reports are entirely false, mischievously published to misrepresent the facts and mislead the general public on the lawful conduct of Police personnel deployed to maintain peace and order during the government’s urban renewal exercise.

“The constitutional duty of the Police is protection of life and property, including the lives of Public Officials at every level of Government while carrying out their lawful official duties and other responsibilities.”

It added, “For the avoidance of doubt, the demolition activity in Oworonshoki is being carried out by the Lagos State Department responsible for Urban Development and Planning in conjunction with the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences, in accordance with the law and other due processes, after several months of official notices served on both legal and illegal occupants of the affected structures, and payment of compensation to the affected occupants concluded.

“The presence of Police personnel during the demolition exercise was purely to prevent any breakdown of law and order, and at no time did officers of the Command engage in any act of violence, harassment, or collaboration with hoodlums as falsely reported. This is clearly telling falsehood to cast aspersions on the top-notch professionalism exhibited by all the Police Officers in the execution of their lawful duties.”

“The Command wishes to reiterate once again that the roles of the Police in such operations are strictly to provide security coverage of the Government agencies in carrying out their statutory responsibilities, and ensure that the exercise is conducted peacefully. Police Officers were under strict instructions to act with the highest level of professionalism, strict restraint, but to be polite, civil and with utmost respect for human rights and human dignity.

“Every allegation in the report is unfounded, baseless, inaccurate and false, and should be disregarded by members of the public,” the statement concluded.