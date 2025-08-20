Police in Zamfara has deployed an Assistant Inspector General of Police Mohammed Gumel and the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command Mohammed Rabiu and a Large number of Personnel to keep peace and ensure a rancour free rerun election in kaura Namoda South constituency of the state this Thurs...

Police in Zamfara has deployed an Assistant Inspector General of Police Mohammed Gumel and the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command Mohammed Rabiu and a Large number of Personnel to keep peace and ensure a rancour free rerun election in kaura Namoda South constituency of the state this Thursday

The troops comprises of the Nigerian police, the Federal Road Safety, Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service among others

The Independent National Electoral Commission, had announced Thursday for the rerun polls in five polling units of Sakajiki and Kyambarawa wards following cancellation of votes in the last Saturday by-Election

Addressing the troops at the headquarters of the Zamfara police command, the Assistant Inspector General of police In charge of the rerun polls Mohammed Hussaini Gumel says the police in collaboration with sister security agencies will ensure safety of the electorates, staff and election materials

AIG Gumel says the police will perform their duty professionally

He urge the officer’s and men to stay away from any unholy act but work together for the success of the election

The police boss also warn the troops to resist from assisting electorates to thump print on the ballot paper as it is not their duty

” Political party officials are not allowed to be around any polling unit and collation centres”

“Only political party agents are allowed to be at the polling unit”

On his part, the Commissioner of police Kaduna Command says vote buying and political thuggery would not be condoned

He directed the troops to arrest anyone found with weapons at any polling unit to be arrested

The police also warn the General public to observe the restriction of movement in the affected areas for the smooth conduct of the exercise

AIG Gumel further enjoined the media to report the election adequately.