Police Deny reports of Attack On ‘State Mosque’, Kidnap of 48 Worshipers in Sokoto

Sokoto state police command has denied a fabricated story circulating on social media about a purported attack on. Mosque in Sokoto where they claimed the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar escape death by the whiska.

The command in a statement signed by it’s public relations officer ASP Sanusi Abubakar said such fabricated story is capable of

misleading the general public and to create chaos into the minds of law abiding citizens of Sokoto State.

Mr. Abubakar said it is pertinent to State that, members of the public should be wary against deception and lies concocted by unverified news websites and further replicated in many online publications.

He said Sokoto State Police Command is very much aware of the prevalent security situation in the state, and it’s working tirelessly for a lasting solution in conjunction with other sister agencies.

The command reiterated it our commitment in sustaining peace in the state, and called on members of the public to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against banditry and other crimes