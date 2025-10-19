The Nigeria Police Force has debunked a viral media report that claimed the Federal High Court in Abuja blocked the police’s attempt to halt the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest, saying it never approached the court to stop the demonstration. According to the report, “the Inspector General of Pol...

The Nigeria Police Force has debunked a viral media report that claimed the Federal High Court in Abuja blocked the police’s attempt to halt the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest, saying it never approached the court to stop the demonstration.

According to the report, “the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, dispatched police lawyers to the court to move an ex parte motion against activist and protest organiser, Omoyele Sowore, in a bid to legally preempt the planned demonstration slated for the Aso Rock Villa.”

Reacting to the publication, Force spokesperson CSP Benjamin Hundeyin denied that the police approached the court to halt the demonstration, describing the protest as an “inalienable right of Nigerians.”

Hundeyin wrote, “Following a media report that the court verdict has refused the Nigeria Police Force.

“Our media houses need to be objective in their reports. At no point did the police approach the court to stop the protests.

“It is an inalienable right of Nigerians. The case was also not adjourned to Tuesday as mentioned in this report.”

“It is sadly obvious the entire report is based on a one-sided narration, not investigative journalism.”