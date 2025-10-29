The Kebbi State Police Command has debunked a viral social media report alleging that a retired Assistant Controller of Customs has constructed a private airport in Argungu forest to facilitate the smuggling of cocaine and other illicit drugs into Nigeria. In a statement signed by the Police Public ...

The Kebbi State Police Command has debunked a viral social media report alleging that a retired Assistant Controller of Customs has constructed a private airport in Argungu forest to facilitate the smuggling of cocaine and other illicit drugs into Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, the Command described the report as “baseless, misleading and a mischievous attempt to tarnish the image of the State and security agencies.

The police stressed that the circulating claim is aimed at causing unnecessary tension, encouraging criminal elements, and undermining ongoing security operations across the state.

“The Command remains committed to protecting lives and property, ensuring peace and stability, and will not allow Kebbi State to become a haven for criminals,” the statement read.

The Command urged members of the public to disregard the rumour while warning individuals who spread false news to desist from such acts due to their damaging impact on society.

The police reaffirmed their readiness to continue working with credible journalists and media platforms in combating misinformation and promoting public awareness.