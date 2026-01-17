The Nigeria Police Force has felicitated with retired Commissioner of Police, Fatai A. Owoseni, following his installation as the Atunluse-Ilu Adini of Oyo State. Owoseni was recently conferred with the prestigious title by the Chief Imam of Ibadan, alongside the League of Imams and Alfas of Oyo Sta...

The Nigeria Police Force has felicitated with retired Commissioner of Police, Fatai A. Owoseni, following his installation as the Atunluse-Ilu Adini of Oyo State.

Owoseni was recently conferred with the prestigious title by the Chief Imam of Ibadan, alongside the League of Imams and Alfas of Oyo State, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to national security, public service, and community development.

In a congratulatory message on Saturday, January 17, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, described the honour as a well-deserved tribute to Owoseni’s exemplary career and enduring legacy within and beyond the Nigeria Police Force.

The police spokesman noted that the title reflected the retired officer’s long-standing commitment to integrity, professionalism, and peaceful coexistence throughout his years of service to the nation.

According to the statement, Owoseni dedicated more than 35 years of his life to policing, rising through the ranks to attain the position of Commissioner of Police before his retirement.

The Police Force commended the former Commissioner for his leadership qualities and contributions to law enforcement, noting that his efforts significantly strengthened policing operations and community relations in various parts of the country.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Police Force warmly congratulates CP Fatai A. Owoseni (Rtd), an eminent retired Police Officer, security expert, and community leader, on his conferment with the prestigious title of Atunluse-Ilu Adini of Oyo State by the Chief Imam of Ibadan and the League of Imams and Alfas of Oyo State. The honour, in recognition of his enduring service to the nation and contributions to peace and security, will be cherished as a confirmation of his exemplary leadership, dedication to community development, and firm commitment to the values of integrity and service.

“CP Owoseni’s career spans over 35 years of distinguished service in the Nigeria Police Force, rising through the ranks to attain the esteemed position of Commissioner of Police. His tenure encompassed leadership roles in multiple state commands, formations and departments, including Lagos and Benue State Commands, the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Beyond his national contributions, he served with distinction in United Nations peacekeeping missions, including assignments in Darfur, Sudan, and Angola, where he provided strategic advice on policing, security sector management, and transitional operations.

“A scholar and expert, CP Owoseni holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies (Security Sector Management) from the University of Ibadan, a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies and Diplomacy from the University of Benin, and has undergone extensive international professional training in security, emergency management, and conflict resolution. In retirement, he continues to shape public safety and policy as Special Adviser on Security and Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Security Trust Fund, security consultant to JAMB, principal partner at HK-George Consults Limited, and founder of the Ayesha-Nihinlola Foundation, through which he champions educational and social initiatives for vulnerable communities.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, congratulates retired CP Fatai A. Owoseni on this remarkable recognition and wishes him continued good health, more fulfilments, and lasting impact in service to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria.”