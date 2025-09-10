The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three of its officers by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area — a community bordering Kwara State....

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three of its officers by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area — a community bordering Kwara State.

The attack reportedly happened on Wednesday when the assailants stormed the checkpoint, engaging the officers in a fierce gun battle before escaping with their rifles.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, confirmed the incident to TVC News, describing it as a deadly ambush on the officers.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, has deployed a tactical team to the area, with operatives now on the trail of the gunmen.