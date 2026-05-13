Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has reiterated the commitment of the Adamawa State Government to work closely with the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in strengthening flood prevention and response measures across the state ahead of the 2026 rainy season. The Governor made the commitment on Wednesday while receiving the Director-General…...

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has reiterated the commitment of the Adamawa State Government to work closely with the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in strengthening flood prevention and response measures across the state ahead of the 2026 rainy season.

The Governor made the commitment on Wednesday while receiving the Director-General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Yola, during the flag-off of the 2026 National Flood Awareness Campaign.

He described the initiative as timely, especially as flooding continues to pose serious threats to lives and property in the state.

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Governor Fintiri recalled that Adamawa State suffered significant losses from flooding in previous years, noting that his administration has introduced preventive measures such as monthly sanitation exercises, clearing of drainage channels, and sensitization of residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer grounds.

He further disclosed that the state government is working on plans to establish temporary shelters for displaced persons in the event of flooding, while also appealing for increased federal support to assist victims, particularly with the rainy season already underway.

Earlier, the Director-General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, said the visit was part of activities marking the official flag-off of the 2026 flood awareness campaign, aimed at educating citizens on flood risks and preparedness measures.

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She explained that according to forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, about thirty-three states across the federation are expected to experience flooding this year, with Adamawa listed among the vulnerable states.

She added that NEMA has developed strategies including early warning systems, capacity building, and public enlightenment to reduce the impact of flooding nationwide.

The visit also featured the presentation of an award to Governor Fintiri in recognition of his administration’s sustained efforts in mitigating flood disasters and strengthening environmental resilience in Adamawa State.