A clash between rival court groups has left four persons dead in Ondo town, Ondo Local Government area of Ondo State on Tuesday evening.

During the clash, the deceased were shot around Ife Garage, Sabo, and Christ Land in the Oka area of the city by masked men suspected to be members of a rival cult group.

Eyewitnesses said three members of the Ẹiyẹ confraternity were shot dead in a bloody clash that occurred at Ife Garage, while one was killed at Sabo, in front of a local shop popularly known as “Mama Shop.”

Spokesperson of the police command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident .

He described the deceased as notorious cult members who had been on the police command’s wanted list.

He said, “The command can confirm the murder of four people and five injured, all of whom belong to one cult group or the other. I want to appeal to members of the community to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic. Security agencies are on ground to protect lives and property.”