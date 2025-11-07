The Benue State Police Command has arrested two suspects for the possession of human parts in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state. Commissioner of Police, Mr Emenari Ifeanyi, disclosed this on Thursday in Makurdi during a press briefing. He said the suspects were apprehended on October 22...

The Benue State Police Command has arrested two suspects for the possession of human parts in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Emenari Ifeanyi, disclosed this on Thursday in Makurdi during a press briefing.

He said the suspects were apprehended on October 22 by operatives of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard and later handed over to the police for investigation.

According to the CP, the suspects were caught with a human head, lap, and heart, adding that they had been charged to court after preliminary investigation.

CP Ifeanyi also gave an update on recent security operations across the state, noting that between mid-September and the end of October, 181 suspects were arrested for various crimes including armed robbery, cultism, banditry, culpable homicide, and unlawful possession of firearms.

During the period, he said the command recorded 14 homicide cases, 12 armed robberies, four kidnappings, 16 banditry-related incidents, and three cult clashes.

He added that 15 firearms, 67 rounds of ammunition, and three stolen vehicles were recovered, while 23 kidnapped victims were rescued.

The police chief explained that sustained clearance operations in the Sankera axis — covering Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Logo LGAs — led to the arrest of over 70 suspects linked to bandit activities.