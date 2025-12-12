The Delta State Police Command successfully uncovered a major drug network, arresting over 100 youths suspected of being involved in drug-related crimes in the Agbor area of the state.
According to a statement Friday statement shared on X by the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, the operation was led by the command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police in Operations, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.
The statement reads, “The rate of drug abuse among our youth is getting out of hand. An operation led by the DCP Operations DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi @Princemoye1 led to the arrest of over one hundred suspects ( all youths) at a drug cartel in Agbor and large quantities of illicit drugs were recovered from them. We need to calm down o.”