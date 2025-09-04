Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have led a joint security force with troops from the Department of State Services and operatives from the Anambra State Vigilante to dislodge and destroy a militia camp belonging to members of the Eastern Security Network and Indigenous People of Biafra...

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have led a joint security force with troops from the Department of State Services and operatives from the Anambra State Vigilante to dislodge and destroy a militia camp belonging to members of the Eastern Security Network and Indigenous People of Biafra located in Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

This operation was disclosed in a statement signed by the state command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday by the joint security force comprising troops from the 302 Artillery Regiment, GS, 14 Field Engineer Regiment, Operatives of the Department of State Services and Anambra State Vigilante, Agunechemba.

The statement reads, “Anambra Police – led Joint Security Force, Aguata, comprising troops from the 302 Artillery Regiment (GS), 14 Field Engineer Regiment, Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Anambra State Vigilante (Agunechemba) in the early hours of 2nd September 2025 carried out a coordinated joint operation at an ESN/IPOB militia camp located in Aguluezechukwu, Aguata Local Government Area.”

The statement further revealed that the operation lasted for over five hours, which was a success, destroying the terrorist group’s hideout, with several of the escapees sustaining varying gunshot wounds, and several exhibits have been recovered. “During the operation, which lasted over five hours, the militia members were successfully dislodged, their camp destroyed, while several of them escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. A white Lexus 470 SUV and several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were also recovered from the scene.” Police explained

The police urged the indigenes of Anambra to stay vigilant as the command is ensuring normalcy is brought back to the state amid efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The area has since been stabilised and remains calm as monitoring continues to ensure the safety and security of residents, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.