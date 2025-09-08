The Jigawa State Police Command says it has dismantled major drug cartels, arresting thirteen suspects and seizing thousands of illegal substances in a week-long operation across the State....

The Jigawa State Police Command says it has dismantled major drug cartels, arresting thirteen suspects and seizing thousands of illegal substances in a week-long operation across the State.

The raids, carried out between 2nd and 6th September, targeted hideouts in Dutse, Guri, Birnin Kudu, Bamaina, Babura, and Roni.

Acting on credible intelligence, police operatives arrested the suspects, who were allegedly involved in trafficking narcotics and disturbing public peace.

Among the items recovered were over 2,000 pieces of D5 tablets, more than 700 Exol tablets, 264 Tramadol, four blocks and 148 wraps of Indian hemp, and several liters of liquid substances suspected to be intoxicants.

A suspected stolen mobile phone was also recovered.

Police say all thirteen suspects are from different communities in Jigawa State, with one traced to Nguru in neighboring Yobe State.

They have since been charged in court after investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad, warned that drug trafficking and criminal networks will not be tolerated in Jigawa.

He urged residents to continue giving timely information to security agencies to help keep communities safe.

According to the CP drug abuse has been on the rise across Nigeria, fueling crimes such as banditry, robbery, and cultism.

The Jigawa Police Command says this latest operation is part of a broader strategy to cut off supply chains and protect young people from the dangers of substance abuse.