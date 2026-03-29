The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 10 members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate in Ibadan, recovering items worth about one hundred million naira from them. The suspects were apprehended at their hideout around the Genesis Hotel area in Challenge following weeks of surveillance by operatives acting on credible…...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 10 members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate in Ibadan, recovering items worth about one hundred million naira from them.

The suspects were apprehended at their hideout around the Genesis Hotel area in Challenge following weeks of surveillance by operatives acting on credible intelligence.

According to a Sunday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the gang specialises in hijacking containers at gunpoint and diverting valuable goods across the state.

The suspects include Mukaila Omorayo, Adekanbi Adesola, Ahmed Oderinlo, Samuel Omoseyin, Ramon Saheed, Monilola Ajayi, Akanbi Bisi, Wasilat Abdullahi, Bolaji Tanimola, and Adeola Oyesina.

Items recovered from the suspects are valued at about ₦100 million.

The exhibits include 40 air conditioners, 10 washing machines, an electric motorcycle, LED lights, furniture materials, trailer spare parts, wigs, creams, and other household goods.

Police authorities say the suspects have confessed to their roles and are assisting ongoing investigations to arrest other members of the syndicate still at large.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, commended the operatives for their professionalism and praised members of the public for providing useful information.

He also urged hotel operators to be vigilant and report suspicious activities, noting that criminal elements often use hotels as bases for planning operations.

The Police added that the management of the hotel linked to the case has been invited for questioning.

The Command assured residents of its continued commitment to protecting lives and property, adding that the suspects will be charged in court after investigations are concluded.