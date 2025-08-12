Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a motorcyclist, Kadir Owolabi, after he was caught with three human skulls in the Ijebu area of the State....

His alleged accomplice, 53-year-old Jamiu Yisa, was also apprehended.

Police spokesperson CSP Omolola Odutola said Owolabi was intercepted on Monday, 11 August, at about 2 p.m. by mobile police officers from 71 PMF, Awa Ijebu, during a routine stop-and-search operation along the Ijebu Ode–Ibadan Expressway at Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu.

A search of his luggage uncovered the skulls.

Preliminary investigation led to Yisa’s arrest behind the Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat.

Commissioner of Police Dr Lanre Ogunlowo has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, to take over the case for discreet investigation.

Odutola reaffirmed the Command’s determination to tackle crime and urged residents to support police efforts.