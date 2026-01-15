Bauchi State Police Command have arrested two teenage suspects for sexually molesting minors in Tilde Fulani Community of Toro Local Government Area of the state. In a Thursday statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Habib, a concerned father reported the case ...

Bauchi State Police Command have arrested two teenage suspects for sexually molesting minors in Tilde Fulani Community of Toro Local Government Area of the state.

In a Thursday statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Habib, a concerned father reported the case at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Tilden Fulani, that his son was deceitfully lured by a 16-year-old Muhammed Saifullahi, who had homosexual intercourse with him on multiple occasions.

The statement reads, “On 8th January 2026, a concerned father reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Tilden Fulani, that his son (name withheld), aged 8 years, was deceitfully lured with sweets and tiger nuts by one Mohammed Saifullahi, ‘m ’, aged 16, who subsequently had homosexual intercourse with him on multiple occasions.”

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives was quickly dispatched to the scene. The suspect was arrested, and the victim was moved to the hospital for a medical examination.”

The statement revealed that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to having been engaged in the act for over three years and named his mentor as one Shaibu Sulaiman, ‘m ’, aged 17.

Habib noted that a preliminary investigation discovered that the suspect was introduced into the homosexual activity by Shuaibu Sulaiman, aged 17, who was also arrested.

The statement added, “Sulaiman revealed that his first time of committing this act resulted from sharing a two-in-one bed with a friend, specifically Saifullahi Mohammed, which involved in the act.

“It was also discovered that the first suspect, Saifullahi Mohammed, had sexually violated four minors between the ages of 7 and 10.”

The statement further disclosed that all the arrested suspects confessed their culpability, noting that an investigation is underway, after which the suspects will be profiled and charged in court upon completion.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the act and warned other like-minded individuals to repent from such behaviour, emphasising that anyone arrested under such circumstances will not be spared.

Aliyu also calls on parents and guardians to be inquisitive about the whereabouts of their wards.