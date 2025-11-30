Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested two suspected car snatchers linked to several cases of vehicle theft in Port Harcourt, its environs, and neighbouring states. In a Sunday statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the arrest followed report...

In a Sunday statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the arrest followed reports of several stolen vehicles by affected individuals, noting that one of the recovered vehicles was traced to Abia State, where one of the suspects was apprehended.

According to the statement, the command described the arrests as a significant step in the command’s sustained onslaught against car theft and snatching in the state.

The statement reads, “On November 20, 2025, at about 1800hrs, a team of Operatives from the Command’s C4I Intelligence Unit arrested two suspects, Abubakar Abdulsalam ‘m’ aged 43yrs and Shagari Shehu ‘m’ aged 35yrs, in connection with the theft of two vehicles.

“The Operatives swiftly acted on credible and reliable information, leading to the arrest of the suspects, who were found in possession of the stolen vehicles.”

The statement added, “The recovered vehicles include a white Toyota Hilux with a fake registration number GWA 453 GR and an ash-colour Toyota Corolla with a fake registration number LSD 420 BT. Both vehicles are in Police custody, for discreet investigation.

The suspects are currently undergoing in-depth investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the theft and the suspects’ individual involvement. The Operatives are working to establish the suspects’ potential links to any other vehicle-related crimes in the state and arrest of other syndicate members.”

The statement further revealed that the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, commended the efforts of the operatives and the public’s continued support in the fight against crime.

The Command reassures the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order and urges anyone with information on similar crimes to come forward and assist the Police in its investigations.