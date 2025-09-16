The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly receiving stolen property in Birnin Kebbi, recovering seven power tiller machines valued at over 3.1 million Naira....

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, the arrest followed a report made by one Architect Usman Wasagu of Kawara area, who disclosed that unknown persons broke into his store behind Sajo School of Nursing Science on September 9, 2025, and carted away the machines.

Acting on a credible lead, officers attached to the Birnin Kebbi Divisional Headquarters apprehended two suspects: 52-year-old Hamidu Bagudu of Tudun Wada area and 35-year-old Abdullahi Aliyu of Nasarawa area.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to receiving the stolen items from one Usman Inyamu of Tudun Wada, who remains at large. Investigations revealed that the items were sold for 1.84 million naira, with 250,000 naira already recovered as part of the proceeds.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, commended the Divisional Police Officer and his team for their swift action, assuring residents that the Command remains committed to combating crime across the state.

He further directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation and prosecution, while urging the public to continue providing timely information to aid security efforts.