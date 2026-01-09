The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three teenage female suspected kidnappers in the Ikoyi-Ile area of the state following a threat report received at the command. In a Friday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, one female, identified as Islamiat Omowum...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three teenage female suspected kidnappers in the Ikoyi-Ile area of the state following a threat report received at the command.

In a Friday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, one female, identified as Islamiat Omowumi residing in Ikoyi-Ile, reported at the station that she had received a threatening phone call from a private number.

According to the statement, the caller allegedly threatened to kidnap her and demanded human parts, claiming she was being targeted because she is a meat seller, and further demanded a ransom of Ten Million Naira (₦10,000,000.00), with threats of dire consequences should the demand not be met.

The statement reads, “In response, detectives of the Command immediately swung into action, deploying intelligence-led investigative measures which swiftly led to the arrest of three suspects, namely: Nurudeen Fathia (female), aged 17 years, Fatai Taiwo (female), aged 17 years, and Munirat Saliu (female), aged 16 years.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the act, claiming that the threat was intended as a prank. A small Itel mobile phone allegedly used in perpetrating the crime was recovered from them, further corroborating the investigation.”

The statement added, “The suspects are currently in custody while investigation continues to fully unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to determine appropriate legal action in accordance with the law.

“The Command uses this opportunity to warn members of the public, particularly youths, against engaging in acts capable of causing fear, panic, or threat to life, as such actions constitute serious criminal offences with attendant legal consequences.”

The Oyo State Police Command reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property and encourages residents to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.