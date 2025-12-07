The operatives of the Rivers State Police Command arrested three notorious car thieves as part of their fight against car theft and other organised crimes in the state. A Sunday statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, reads, “On November 7...

A Sunday statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, reads, “On November 7, 2025, at about 0800hrs, a joint team of Operatives from Electronic Central Motor Registry (ECMR) and Special Operations and Intelligence Team (SOIT), successfully recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. PHC 626 TX, Engine No. IZZ997375, Chassis No. 2T1BR32E44C280137, and arrested three suspects involved in the sale of the car in a suspicious manner.

“The operation followed a formal complaint lodged by an Officer attached to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Rivers State Sector Command, Port-Harcourt, who presented the car particulars including a sales agreement and proof of ownership. Verification by Prof. Karibo Bagshaw, the rightful owner of the vehicle, confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from his daughter in December 2024 by their former bolt driver.”

The suspects arrested include Christian Ihuigwe, John Ebus, and Barnabas, all male residents of Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, the suspects and exhibits have been transferred to the Special Investigation Department (SID) in line with the Commissioner of Police directives for further forensic analysis, stressing that intensive efforts are ongoing to apprehend other potential accomplices at large and updates will be made known publicly .

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has reaffirmed the Command’s steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He commended the diligence of the operatives, urging citizens to share credible information with the police or other security agencies to curb such crimes.

The statement concluded that the suspects will face prosecution upon completion of thorough investigations.