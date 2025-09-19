Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have intercepted a white commercial bus conveying a suspected ritualist travelling with a luggage with a disturbing quantity of human flesh. A Friday statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Osifeso Adewale, stated the arrest wa...

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have intercepted a white commercial bus conveying a suspected ritualist travelling with a luggage with a disturbing quantity of human flesh.

A Friday statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Osifeso Adewale, stated the arrest was made during a stop and search operation carried out by its officers along the Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “Along the Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road, a disturbing quantity of human flesh was found in a suspect’s hand luggage inside a white commercial bus (registration number XA 551 IRG). These incidents illustrate the effectiveness of our targeted strategies against vehicle theft and various illicit activities.”

According to the statement, the command’s Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, after the operation, reiterated the command’s dedication to ongoing intelligence-led operations and encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the authorities promptly.

“Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, has reiterated the dedication of the Oyo State Police to ongoing intelligence-led operations and encourages residents to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious behaviour to the authorities promptly.

“If you notice anything unusual, please inform the police right away, and they will respond accordingly. Together, we can contribute to making Oyo State a safer place for everyone!” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the operatives from the Oyo State Police Command have intercepted a vehicle conveying firearms during a stop and search operation conducted by a team from the Federal Highway Patrol on the corridors of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Toll Gate in Ibadan, the state capital.

A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Osifeso Adewale, on Friday disclosed that the operation carried out in the late hours of Thursday at approximately 9:11 pm a Toyota bus with registration number AFZ 933 XA was stopped, and upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered several illegal items, including two locally-made single barrel firearms, two brand new short stainless steel machetes, and twenty live cartridges.

