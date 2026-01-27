The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man, Kosiso Chukwem-Nenyem, over alleged bomb threat messages sent via WhatsApp to two schools in different parts of the State....

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man, Kosiso Chukwem-Nenyem, over alleged bomb threat messages sent via WhatsApp to two schools in different parts of the State.

The Commissioner of Police, Olorundare Moshood Jimoh, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja on recent security operations.

Jimoh said the suspect was arrested in the Okota area of Lagos and identified as the sender of threatening messages to schools in Ikeja GRA and Ikorodu, claiming explosive devices had been planted within their premises.

He explained that at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the Human Resources Manager and Chief Security Officer of the affected schools separately reported receiving the messages from the same unknown number.

Following the reports, the Command deployed operatives, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) and tactical teams, to the schools.

“No explosive device was found, and the schools were immediately declared safe. Police investigations led to the arrest of Kosiso Chukwem-Nenyem, identified as the sender of the threat messages,” Jimoh said.

The suspect claimed he lost his phone in November 2025. However, police investigations revealed he continued to receive calls from family members during the period the threats were issued, and the SIM card used for the messages was recovered from him.

“This individual acted alone and deliberately attempted to cause panic among parents and school authorities. He will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Jimoh announced the strengthening of the School Protection Squad (SPS), established by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to cover Lagos East, West and Central districts.

He said headquarters have been established at Ikorodu, Igando and the Lion Building on Lagos Island.

He also disclosed the deployment of the Eko-Strike Force, Rapid Response Squad and a newly created Nightlife Patrol Squad to secure hotels, entertainment centres and recreational facilities across the state.

In addition, police operatives intercepted three suspected vandals accused of removing 154 electronic reflective markers from the Third Mainland Bridge. The suspects have been charged to court.

“The entire Lagos State is safe. Residents, investors and visitors are encouraged to go about their lawful activities without fear,” Jimoh said.

He commended officers of the Command for their dedication and reaffirmed the police commitment to protecting lives, property and investments in Lagos.