Police Arrest Robbery Suspect In Calabar, Recover Arms, Drugs...

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old suspected armed robber in Calabar, recovering a locally made pistol, live cartridge, hard drugs, and other incriminating items.

According to a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, the arrest followed a distress call received around 10:47 a.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025, from a community leader in Edim Otop Street.

Officers from the Command’s Anti-Cultism Squad quickly mobilized to the scene, where the suspect, identified as Daniel Etim Udoh, had allegedly stabbed and robbed his victim, Mr. Sunday Ofem of No. 6 Boropit, Satellite Town.

During interrogation at the station, Udoh reportedly attempted to escape but was shot in the leg to prevent his flight.

Both he and the victim were taken to the police clinic and are said to be responding to treatment.

Commissioner of Police Rashid Afegbua praised the swift action of the responding officers, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to flushing out criminal elements from the state. He urged residents to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information.