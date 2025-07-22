The Imo State Police Command has reported significant progress in its fight against violent crime, arresting over 2,000 suspects within the last six months....

The Imo State Police Command has reported significant progress in its fight against violent crime, arresting over 2,000 suspects within the last six months.

The suspects were apprehended for serious offences including kidnapping, terrorism, murder, armed robbery, and other related crimes.

In a statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, the achievements were attributed to the tireless efforts and strategic initiatives undertaken by the state police in curbing insecurity across the State.

Okoye disclosed that within the period under review, police operatives successfully rescued 58 kidnapped victims and 42 stolen children. Many of the rescued individuals have since been reunited with their families.

He further revealed that investigations led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and explosives.

Items recovered include; 2 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), 14 AK-47 rifles, 20 pump-action shotguns, 4 fabricated rocket launchers, 7 gas-cylinder-based explosives, Locally made hand grenades, Assorted live ammunition and cartridges.

Reaffirming its commitment to the protection of lives and property, the Imo State Police Command called on residents to continue supporting its operations by providing timely and credible information that could assist in ongoing security efforts.