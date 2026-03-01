The Niger State Police Command has arrested five notorious suspects linked to various crimes in the state, including cattle rustling, motorcycle thefts, attempted homicides and recovered 42 sheep and a bike in separate operations across the state. In a Sunday statement cited by TVC News, the command...

The Niger State Police Command has arrested five notorious suspects linked to various crimes in the state, including cattle rustling, motorcycle thefts, attempted homicides and recovered 42 sheep and a bike in separate operations across the state.

The statement reads, “Based on information received that the suspects were sighted around Raba forest via Mokwa with suspected rustled animals, the Police operatives swung into action and trailed the suspects along Jebba-Mokwa road, while four among the syndicate were arrested, and others escaped into the forest.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have rustled the sheep from Salihu village via Mokwa and mentioned other members of the gang. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects while 42 sheep were recovered. The case is under further investigation, the rightful owner of the animals was contacted and claimed the recovered sheep.”

In another operation, “Earlier on Monday 23rd February, 2026, at about 10pm, a Ford vehicle with reg no. MNA 909 LD was intercepted by same Crack Squad at City gate area of Minna loaded with ten bags of Zircon monazite, suspected to have been stolen.

“On intercepting the vehicle, the driver abandoned the car and took to his heels, while preliminary findings indicated that the items were stolen from an industrial company along Bida road. Further investigation is ongoing.”

The statement also revealed that on the 19th February 2026, at about 7.30pm, “two persons, Ibrahim Ahmed Musa and Ndagi Mohammed Jibril both of Area one Bida boarded a motorcycle from cool spot area of Bida to Ndayako primary school Bida, and on reaching the back of the school, the two passengers forced the bike-man to stop.”

It added, “Suddenly, one of the passengers, Ibrahim Ahmed Musa used a pestle to hit the rider on the head, became dizzy and fell down, while the two suspects attempted to escape with the motorcycle. As a result of this, the rider raised an alarm which attracted neighbors around, and the suspects were chased. Fortunately, Ibrahim Ahmed Musa was arrested with the motorcycle while Ndagi Mohammed escaped.”