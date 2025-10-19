Notorious cult leader Abdul Boluwatife has been apprehended by police detectives after reportedly terrorizing residents in the region. His arrest follows an extensive period of being on the watchlist of the state police command. On October 15, Boluwatife was arrested on the premises of a secondary s...

Notorious cult leader Abdul Boluwatife has been apprehended by police detectives after reportedly terrorizing residents in the region. His arrest follows an extensive period of being on the watchlist of the state police command.

On October 15, Boluwatife was arrested on the premises of a secondary school in the university community while allegedly holding a secret meeting with fellow cult members.

Authorities confirmed that upon interrogation, Boluwatife admitted to being a member of a known cult group and claimed to be its leader at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

Police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka commented on the situation, stating that investigations have revealed the suspect’s significant role in cultivating a culture of fear in Akungba and surrounding areas.

He added that the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command has initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the cult network operating in this area.

He assured residents of Ondo State that the police remain committed to fostering a peaceful and crime-free environment, especially in academic